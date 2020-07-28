Inmates protest on the rooftop of the San Sebastian prison in Cochabamba, Bolivia on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Bolivia prisoners riot over coronavirus exposure
- Inmates climb roofs, demanding medicine and doctors, after death of fellow prisoner suspected of having Covid-19
- Eight prisoners have died with possible symptoms, prompting concerns that virus will spread through jail population
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
