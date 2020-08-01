Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro pictured on July 30. Photo: Alan Santos/Palacio Planalto/DPA
‘People die every day, that’s life’: Bolsonaro still shrugs off pandemic even as Brazil nears 100,000 dead
- Jair Bolsonaro has long tried to play down the coronavirus, even as infections surged past 2.6 million and he himself fell ill with a bout of Covid-19
- Now the far-right leader is urging Brazilians to ‘face up to’ the virus, predicting that ‘nearly everyone’ in the country of 210 million will catch it
Topic | Brazil
