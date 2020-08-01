Relatives of Covid-19 victims attend to their graves in a cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Mexico overtakes UK to have third-most Covid-19 deaths in world
- The high death rate in Mexico, which is increasingly becoming a hotspot, indicates actual case numbers may be much higher than reported
- Mexico has been criticised for its lack of testing, leaving officials without information about the illness’s spread
Topic | Mexico
Relatives of Covid-19 victims attend to their graves in a cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City. Photo: AFP