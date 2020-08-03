Jose Antonio Yepez was arrested by federal forces in Guanajuato, Mexico on Sunday. Photo: Guanajuato State Attorney’s Office handout via EPA-EFE
Mexico arrests ‘El Marro’, cartel boss blamed for surge in drug violence
- Known as ‘The Mallet’, Jose Antonio Yepez has been engaged in bloody struggle for supremacy against one of country’s most powerful gangs
- Arrest represents major win for President Lopez Obrado’s government, after botched detention of son of ‘El Chapo’
Topic | Mexico
