Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Photo: AP
Two former US soldiers sentenced to 20 years in jail for failed Venezuela attack
- Venezuelan prosecutors announced that two decorated former US service members were found guilty of conspiracy, trafficking in illegal arms and terrorism
- They have been displayed by officials on Venezuelan state TV as proof of their long-held claims the United States is set on overthrowing Nicolas Maduro’s socialist government
