Police pictured outside the Thomas Restobar club in Lima after the stampede. Twitter / MPFN_LN
Coronavirus: club-goers crushed to death fleeing banned party in Peru
- The revellers tried to squeeze en masse through the only entrance and became trapped between the door and a staircase, officials said
- Peru ordered the closure of nightclubs and bars in March and has banned extended family gatherings since August 12
Topic | Peru
