A group of Mexican funeral workers demonstrate to demand more medical death certificates to speed the procedures for Covid-19 deaths. Photo: AFP
Mexico runs out of death certificates as coronavirus cases continue to soar
- Country has officially registered over 67,000 Covid-19 fatalities, behind only US, Brazil and India
- Government has ordered 1.1 million more death certificates printed
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A group of Mexican funeral workers demonstrate to demand more medical death certificates to speed the procedures for Covid-19 deaths. Photo: AFP