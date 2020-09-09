While most victims in Latin America are trafficked within the region, the case points to China as a primary destination for Colombian women forced abroad. Photo illustration: ShutterstockWhile most victims in Latin America are trafficked within the region, the case points to China as a primary destination for Colombian women forced abroad. Photo illustration: Shutterstock
Lured to China: Colombia police break up sex-trafficking ring

  • Poor and vulnerable women sent to work in Guangdong nightclubs with offers of well-paid modelling jobs
  • Seven suspects arrested and charged with luring at least 30 victims into prostitution

Updated: 6:34am, 9 Sep, 2020

