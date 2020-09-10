A nurse holds a syringe containing China’s Sinovac vaccine at a hospital in Porto Alegre, Brazil in August. Photo: ReutersA nurse holds a syringe containing China’s Sinovac vaccine at a hospital in Porto Alegre, Brazil in August. Photo: Reuters
A nurse holds a syringe containing China’s Sinovac vaccine at a hospital in Porto Alegre, Brazil in August. Photo: Reuters
Brazil could launch Chinese coronavirus vaccine this year, says governor, citing ‘extremely positive’ results

  • Widespread vaccination campaign using Sinovac’s CoronaVac could begin as early as December
  • Vaccine produced immune response in 98 per cent of recipients over 60, with no adverse side-effects reported so far, said Sao Paulo’s governor

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:42am, 10 Sep, 2020

