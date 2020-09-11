A demonstrator rides a bike at a barricade set on fire during clashes with riot police in Bogota on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Colombian capital Bogota explodes in anti-police riots after tasered man dies
- In clip reminiscent of George Floyd video that sparked protests worldwide, lawyer Javier Ordonez is heard begging for mercy as officers repeatedly taser him
- Seven killed in demonstrations overnight, with more than 20 police stations torched, buses destroyed and banks attacked
Topic | George Floyd protests
