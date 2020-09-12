A view of the La Boquilla dam in Delicias, Chihuahua state, Mexico. Photo: EPAA view of the La Boquilla dam in Delicias, Chihuahua state, Mexico. Photo: EPA
Mexico dam seized, troops deployed amid protests against sharing water with US

  • A 35-year-old mother of three has been shot dead in the stand-off, which has pitted the Mexican National Guard against protesting farmers and ranchers
  • The demonstrators and state officials complain that the government is diverting water to the US at the expense of drought-stricken Mexicans

Associated Press
Updated: 1:40pm, 12 Sep, 2020

