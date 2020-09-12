A field guide at the Brunt ice shelf in Antarctica in January 2020. Photo: Robert Taylor/British Antarctic Survey via AP
Can Antarctica maintain its coronavirus-free streak?
- Antarctica is the only continent without any reported Covid-19 cases so far
- But as nearly 1,000 scientists gear up for the new research season, a global effort wants to make sure incoming visitors don’t bring the virus with them
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A field guide at the Brunt ice shelf in Antarctica in January 2020. Photo: Robert Taylor/British Antarctic Survey via AP