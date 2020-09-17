Queen Elizabeth rarely visits Barbados and the ceremonial functions of her office are performed by the governor-general. Photo: ReutersQueen Elizabeth rarely visits Barbados and the ceremonial functions of her office are performed by the governor-general. Photo: Reuters
Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state and become republic

  • Move comes as Caribbean island nation seeks to move fully beyond its colonial past, more than half century after attaining independence from Britain
  • Many Barbadians have called for doing away with queen’s status due to its lingering imperialist associations

Updated: 1:55am, 17 Sep, 2020

Queen Elizabeth rarely visits Barbados and the ceremonial functions of her office are performed by the governor-general. Photo: ReutersQueen Elizabeth rarely visits Barbados and the ceremonial functions of her office are performed by the governor-general. Photo: Reuters
