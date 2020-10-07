Huawei's new flagship store opened in Shanghai in June. Photo: Reuters
Brazil’s decision on Huawei 5G to help define relationship with China, senior official says
- Chinese ambassador Yang Wanming describes bidding process as ‘crucial’ for letting foreign companies assess ‘maturity’ of Latin America’s biggest economy
- US has warned of ‘consequences’ if Brazil allows Chinese telecoms giant to build its ultra-fast mobile network
Topic | US-China tech war
Huawei's new flagship store opened in Shanghai in June. Photo: Reuters