A health care worker takes a blood sample during a house-to-house rapid antibody test drive in Villa el Salvador, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru in June. Photo: AP
Peru bet on cheap Chinese coronavirus antibody tests – it didn’t go well
- Health officials knew molecular tests for Covid-19 were best option, but country did not have the needed labs or technicians
- Misuse of antibody blood tests producing sizeable number of false positives and negatives, helping fuel one of world’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks.
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
