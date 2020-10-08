A health care worker takes a blood sample during a house-to-house rapid antibody test drive in Villa el Salvador, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru in June. Photo: APA health care worker takes a blood sample during a house-to-house rapid antibody test drive in Villa el Salvador, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru in June. Photo: AP
Peru bet on cheap Chinese coronavirus antibody tests – it didn’t go well

  • Health officials knew molecular tests for Covid-19 were best option, but country did not have the needed labs or technicians
  • Misuse of antibody blood tests producing sizeable number of false positives and negatives, helping fuel one of world’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks.

Associated Press
Updated: 5:13am, 8 Oct, 2020

