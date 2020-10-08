A gravedigger stands at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery where Covid-19 victims are buried daily, in Manaus, Brazil in June. Photo: AFPA gravedigger stands at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery where Covid-19 victims are buried daily, in Manaus, Brazil in June. Photo: AFP
Brazil hits 5 million coronavirus cases in deadliest outbreak outside the US

  • Death toll approaches 150,000, with experts warning of second wave as country returns too quickly to everyday life
  • As winter ends and tropical temperatures rise, Brazilians are gathering on crowded beaches and in bars and restaurants without taking precautions

Reuters
Updated: 6:51am, 8 Oct, 2020

