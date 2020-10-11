Brazil’s tally has been falling slowly since it plateaued over the summer, which saw an average of around 1,000 deaths per day for two months. File photo: ReutersBrazil’s tally has been falling slowly since it plateaued over the summer, which saw an average of around 1,000 deaths per day for two months. File photo: Reuters
Brazil’s tally has been falling slowly since it plateaued over the summer, which saw an average of around 1,000 deaths per day for two months. File photo: Reuters
World /  Americas

Brazil’s coronavirus death toll passes 150,000

  • The figure is the world’s second highest behind the United States
  • Brazil’s president has played down the severity of the virus

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:24am, 11 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Brazil’s tally has been falling slowly since it plateaued over the summer, which saw an average of around 1,000 deaths per day for two months. File photo: ReutersBrazil’s tally has been falling slowly since it plateaued over the summer, which saw an average of around 1,000 deaths per day for two months. File photo: Reuters
Brazil’s tally has been falling slowly since it plateaued over the summer, which saw an average of around 1,000 deaths per day for two months. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE