Brazil’s tally has been falling slowly since it plateaued over the summer, which saw an average of around 1,000 deaths per day for two months. File photo: Reuters
Brazil’s coronavirus death toll passes 150,000
- The figure is the world’s second highest behind the United States
- Brazil’s president has played down the severity of the virus
Coronavirus pandemic
