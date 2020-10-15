Fishermen have seen Furtada Island’s cats eating others' corpses, an unexpected consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AP
After coronavirus pandemic hit, Brazil island became land of ‘cannibal cats’
- Volunteers work to ensure cats on Brazil’s Furtada Island have enough food after fishermen saw the animals eating others’ corpses
- The coronavirus pandemic has impacted tourism, bringing a halt to the usual food supply for the cats
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
