Brazilian Senator Chico Rodrigues speaks in Brasilia in February. Photo: Brazilian senate press office handout via AFP
Ally of Brazil’s Bolsonaro resigns after being caught ‘hiding cash in underwear’

  • Police found nearly US$18,000 hidden in Senator Chico Rodrigues’ house, including some ‘between his buttocks’, reports say
  • Search was part of investigation into US$3.5 million in stolen coronavirus funds

Associated Press
Updated: 5:35am, 16 Oct, 2020

