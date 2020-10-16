Brazilian Senator Chico Rodrigues speaks in Brasilia in February. Photo: Brazilian senate press office handout via AFP
Ally of Brazil’s Bolsonaro resigns after being caught ‘hiding cash in underwear’
- Police found nearly US$18,000 hidden in Senator Chico Rodrigues’ house, including some ‘between his buttocks’, reports say
- Search was part of investigation into US$3.5 million in stolen coronavirus funds
