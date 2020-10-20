A worker performs a quality check at a Sinovac packaging facility in Beijing in September. Photo: Reuters
Tests show coronavirus vaccine by China’s Sinovac is safe, says Brazil’s Butantan Institute
- Company is first drug maker to disclose late stage trial results, putting China ahead in race to develop Covid-19 shot
- Preliminary results showed Coronavac was safe after two doses were applied to 9,000 volunteers in tests by top Brazilian biomedical research centre
