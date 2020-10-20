Luis Arce (centre) of the Movement for Socialism celebrates with running mate David Choquehuanca (right) in La Paz, Bolivia on Monday. Photo: AFP Luis Arce (centre) of the Movement for Socialism celebrates with running mate David Choquehuanca (right) in La Paz, Bolivia on Monday. Photo: AFP
Luis Arce (centre) of the Movement for Socialism celebrates with running mate David Choquehuanca (right) in La Paz, Bolivia on Monday. Photo: AFP
Evo Morales says he will return to Bolivia after ally’s election victory

  • Exiled ex-president’s leftist heir Luis Arce claims victory after exit polls show crushing triumph over rival Carlos Mesa
  • A year ago, after failing to secure fourth term, Morales fled to Mexico before settling in neighbouring Argentina

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:07am, 20 Oct, 2020

