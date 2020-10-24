A forensic worker holds a skull as she collects human remains from a container sitting in Asuncion, Paraguay on Friday. Photo: AP Photo A forensic worker holds a skull as she collects human remains from a container sitting in Asuncion, Paraguay on Friday. Photo: AP Photo
World /  Americas

Five decomposed bodies found in fertiliser shipment from Serbia to Paraguay

  • The Paraguayan authorities will make contact with their Serbian counterparts to try to identify the victims
  • The container arrived earlier this week via Argentina at a river port on the outskirts of the Paraguayan capital Asuncion

Topic |   Diplomacy
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:50am, 24 Oct, 2020

