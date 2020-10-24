In 2017, a Chinese fishing vessel intercepted off the Galapagos was found to be hauling 300 tonnes of fish. Photo: EPA
‘They are raping the Galapagos’: Chinese fishing boats, Covid-19 threaten Ecuador’s Unesco site
- By some estimates, China has a ‘distant water’ fleet of 17,000 vessels that has been involved in fishing conflicts off the coast of Ecuador
- Without visitors travelling to the outer islands, no one is watching for poaching or picking up the litter and plastic floating in from the mega-fleets
Topic | Americas
In 2017, a Chinese fishing vessel intercepted off the Galapagos was found to be hauling 300 tonnes of fish. Photo: EPA