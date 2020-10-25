Venezuelan opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez, right, and opposition leader Juan Guaido, left. Photo: AFP
Venezuela opposition activist Leopoldo López flees Spanish embassy haven in Caracas
- López was sentenced in 2015 to nearly 14 years in prison after being convicted of inciting violence during anti-government protests
- It is unclear how he left the property, given the heavy state security presence permanently stationed outside the residence
Topic | Venezuela
Venezuelan opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez, right, and opposition leader Juan Guaido, left. Photo: AFP