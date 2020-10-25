A test launch of a US unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic. A new treaty banning nuclear weapons has been opposed by the United States and other major nuclear powers. Photo: AFP
Nuclear weapons ban treaty to enter into force. But is it ‘victory for humanity’?
- Honduras is 50th nation to ratify international treaty banning nuclear weapons, which will enter into force in January 2021
- Nuclear-armed states including the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia, have not signed treaty
Topic | United States
A test launch of a US unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic. A new treaty banning nuclear weapons has been opposed by the United States and other major nuclear powers. Photo: AFP