Celebrations erupt in Santiago’s Plaza Italia, the focus of the massive and often violent social protests last year. Photo; Reuters
Chile to tear up Pinochet-era constitution after landmark referendum
- New charter to replace guiding principles imposed four decades ago under the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet
- President Sebastian Pinera’s government agreed to referendum after weeks of pressure from demonstrators
