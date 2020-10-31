Four tourists were arrested for allegedly falsifying Covid-19 tests in an attempt to reach Fernando de Noronha island. Photo: (AP Photo
Four tourists in Brazil accused of altering coronavirus tests to visit ‘world’s most beautiful beach’
- The two men and two women were arrested on October 29 after landing in Fernando de Noronha, a group of islands off northern Brazil
- The Brazilians, who took a private jet were accused of falsifying documents, using falsified documents and criminal association
