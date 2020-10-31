A rescuer stands near the trunk of a tree that fell during a deadly landslide in Nejapa, El Salvador on Friday. Photo: AP A rescuer stands near the trunk of a tree that fell during a deadly landslide in Nejapa, El Salvador on Friday. Photo: AP
World /  Americas

Nine dead and 35 missing in El Salvador after heavy rain triggers mudslide near capital San Salvador

  • Defence Minister Rene Francis Merino said a team of army search and rescue dogs had been deployed to the scene
  • The torrent of water, mud and huge boulders smashed through the main highway linking the capital to the north of the country

Topic |   Extreme weather
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:38am, 31 Oct, 2020

