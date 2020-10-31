A rescuer stands near the trunk of a tree that fell during a deadly landslide in Nejapa, El Salvador on Friday. Photo: AP
Nine dead and 35 missing in El Salvador after heavy rain triggers mudslide near capital San Salvador
- Defence Minister Rene Francis Merino said a team of army search and rescue dogs had been deployed to the scene
- The torrent of water, mud and huge boulders smashed through the main highway linking the capital to the north of the country
