A man holds a Brazilian flag as demonstrators protest against Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria and China's Sinovac potential coronavirus vaccine in Sao Paulo on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Brazilians protest against Chinese vaccine, mandatory immunisation
- Demonstrators gather in Sao Paulo, where shot made by China’s Sinovac is being tested with support of city government
- President Jair Bolsonaro has clashed with mayor Joao Doria over whether Covid-19 vaccine will be compulsory when it is available
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A man holds a Brazilian flag as demonstrators protest against Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria and China's Sinovac potential coronavirus vaccine in Sao Paulo on Sunday. Photo: Reuters