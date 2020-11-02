A man holds a Brazilian flag as demonstrators protest against Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria and China's Sinovac potential coronavirus vaccine in Sao Paulo on Sunday. Photo: Reuters A man holds a Brazilian flag as demonstrators protest against Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria and China's Sinovac potential coronavirus vaccine in Sao Paulo on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
A man holds a Brazilian flag as demonstrators protest against Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria and China's Sinovac potential coronavirus vaccine in Sao Paulo on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
World /  Americas

Coronavirus: Brazilians protest against Chinese vaccine, mandatory immunisation

  • Demonstrators gather in Sao Paulo, where shot made by China’s Sinovac is being tested with support of city government
  • President Jair Bolsonaro has clashed with mayor Joao Doria over whether Covid-19 vaccine will be compulsory when it is available

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:23am, 2 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man holds a Brazilian flag as demonstrators protest against Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria and China's Sinovac potential coronavirus vaccine in Sao Paulo on Sunday. Photo: Reuters A man holds a Brazilian flag as demonstrators protest against Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria and China's Sinovac potential coronavirus vaccine in Sao Paulo on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
A man holds a Brazilian flag as demonstrators protest against Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria and China's Sinovac potential coronavirus vaccine in Sao Paulo on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE