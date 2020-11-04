A house damaged by the intense rains and winds due to Hurricane Eta on the north Caribbean coast of Bilwi, Nicaragua. Photo: EPA-EFE
Furious Category Four hurricane Eta smashes into Nicaragua, ripping up trees and damaging buildings
- Winds tore down the concrete perimeter walls of the town’s baseball stadium, and dazed cattle and domestic animals wandered the streets
- The US National Hurricane Centre warned the effects of Eta could be catastrophic for the region
Topic | Extreme weather
