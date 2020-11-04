A football fan stands behind a banner featuring former soccer star Diego Maradona and Marxist revolutionary Ernesto “Che” Guevara, outside the Clinica Olivos, where Maradona will undergo surgery, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Argentine footballer Diego Maradona, 60, to undergo brain surgery for blood clot
- Maradona’s doctor suggested the former footballer’s lifestyle had contributed to his condition
- The doctor ruled out any link to the coronavirus pandemic, which is ravaging the South American country
Topic | Disease
A football fan stands behind a banner featuring former soccer star Diego Maradona and Marxist revolutionary Ernesto “Che” Guevara, outside the Clinica Olivos, where Maradona will undergo surgery, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Tuesday. Photo: AP