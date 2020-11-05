The A68a iceberg is less than 200 metres deep, which means it could park dangerously close to the island of South Georgia. Photo: European Space Agency / AFP The A68a iceberg is less than 200 metres deep, which means it could park dangerously close to the island of South Georgia. Photo: European Space Agency / AFP
The A68a iceberg is less than 200 metres deep, which means it could park dangerously close to the island of South Georgia. Photo: European Space Agency / AFP
World /  Americas

World’s biggest iceberg threatens remote penguin sanctuary in Antarctica

  • The iceberg split off in 2017 from Larsen Ice Shelf, which has warmed faster than any other part of Antarctica
  • Thousands of King penguins live on the island, alongside Macaroni, Chinstrap and Gentoo penguins

Topic |   Antarctica
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:58am, 5 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The A68a iceberg is less than 200 metres deep, which means it could park dangerously close to the island of South Georgia. Photo: European Space Agency / AFP The A68a iceberg is less than 200 metres deep, which means it could park dangerously close to the island of South Georgia. Photo: European Space Agency / AFP
The A68a iceberg is less than 200 metres deep, which means it could park dangerously close to the island of South Georgia. Photo: European Space Agency / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE