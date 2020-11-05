The investigation identified at least three criminal groups operating in Bolivia involved in trafficking jaguar parts. Photo: AFP
Gangs in Latin America using bribes, secret routes to smuggle jaguar parts to China: report
- Jaguars, classified as near-threatened, are targeted by traffickers looking to sell their bones, genitals and teeth to clients in Asia, a probe shows
- Top traders of jaguar parts in Bolivia supply to sellers in China or have links with China-based wholesalers, according to findings by Earth League International
Topic | Animals
