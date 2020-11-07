A man gestures at a flooded street in Omonita, El Progreso municipality, Yoro department, Honduras, on Friday. Photo: AFP
More than 170 feared dead as tropical depression Eta ravages Central America
- About 150 people are estimated to have been killed in Guatemala, President Alejandro Giammattei said
- Fourteen people were reported dead in Honduras, five in Panama, two in Nicaragua and two in Costa Rica
