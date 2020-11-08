Soldiers remove debris and mud from a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta as the search for victims continues in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala. Photo: Reuters
Storm Eta: woman loses 22 relatives in Guatemala landslide as weather front heads for Cuba
- One of the fiercest storms to hit Central America in years, Eta made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday with winds of 241km/h
- The devastating weather front has spread destruction from Panama to Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras and Mexico, killing at least 65 people
Topic | Americas
Soldiers remove debris and mud from a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta as the search for victims continues in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala. Photo: Reuters