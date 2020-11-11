A volunteer receives the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech at the Sao Lucas Hospital, in Porto Alegre, southern Brazil. Photo: AFP A volunteer receives the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech at the Sao Lucas Hospital, in Porto Alegre, southern Brazil. Photo: AFP
Brazil allows trials of Chinese CoronaVac vaccine to resume

  • Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has criticised the vaccine ‘from that other country’, had claimed the suspension of trials as a victory
  • However, public health officials said a volunteer recipient’s death, which police are investigating as a suicide, had no connection with the vaccine.

Agence France-Presse in Sao Paulo

Updated: 11:47pm, 11 Nov, 2020

