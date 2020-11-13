Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has said he does not mind if someone uses his name in the municipal election ballots. Photo: Reuters
Bolsonaro so popular in Brazil that over 70 election candidates have borrowed his name
- Brazil’s electoral legislation allows candidates to pick a nickname, meaning dozens of politicians have added the president’s name onto their own
- The actual president, Jair Bolsonaro, is polling better nationally than he ever has before, despite criticism over his response to the coronavirus pandemic
