Citizens celebrate the resignation of interim president Manuel Merino on November 15, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Peru’s interim president Manuel Merino resigns as crisis takes chaotic turn
- The politician agreed to step down after a night of unrest in which two young protesters were killed and half his Cabinet resigned
- The move comes amid a constitutional crisis and as Peru faces one of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks
Topic | Peru
