Citizens celebrate the resignation of interim president Manuel Merino on November 15, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE Citizens celebrate the resignation of interim president Manuel Merino on November 15, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Citizens celebrate the resignation of interim president Manuel Merino on November 15, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Americas

Peru’s interim president Manuel Merino resigns as crisis takes chaotic turn

  • The politician agreed to step down after a night of unrest in which two young protesters were killed and half his Cabinet resigned
  • The move comes amid a constitutional crisis and as Peru faces one of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks

Topic |   Peru
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:06pm, 16 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Citizens celebrate the resignation of interim president Manuel Merino on November 15, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE Citizens celebrate the resignation of interim president Manuel Merino on November 15, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Citizens celebrate the resignation of interim president Manuel Merino on November 15, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE