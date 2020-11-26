Argentine football star Diego Maradona at the Argentina vs Holland game during the 2006 Fifa World Cup in Germany. Photo: Action Images via Reuters
Argentina football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack
- Maradona, 60, had been battling health issues and recently underwent emergency surgery
- Pele mourns his fellow soccer superstar, saying ‘one day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above’
Topic | Fame and celebrity
