People climb on the fence of the Casa Rosada presidential palace as they gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires on Thursday. Photo: Reuters People climb on the fence of the Casa Rosada presidential palace as they gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
People climb on the fence of the Casa Rosada presidential palace as they gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
World /  Americas

Coronavirus: Football star Diego Maradona’s farewell turns chaotic as fans upend virus restrictions

  • Crowds flood squares, streets and Argentina’s presidential palace to honour the late soccer icon
  • Wake expected to draw a million people, with some comparing it to the service for former first lady Eva Peron

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:52am, 27 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People climb on the fence of the Casa Rosada presidential palace as they gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires on Thursday. Photo: Reuters People climb on the fence of the Casa Rosada presidential palace as they gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
People climb on the fence of the Casa Rosada presidential palace as they gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE