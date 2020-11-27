People climb on the fence of the Casa Rosada presidential palace as they gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Football star Diego Maradona’s farewell turns chaotic as fans upend virus restrictions
- Crowds flood squares, streets and Argentina’s presidential palace to honour the late soccer icon
- Wake expected to draw a million people, with some comparing it to the service for former first lady Eva Peron
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
