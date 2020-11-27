An oil tanker is seen at a refinery cargo terminal in Venezuela in an undated file picture. Photo: Reuters
Venezuela resumes direct oil shipments to China despite US sanctions
- Move by Trump administration was aimed at ousting Maduro, but failed to completely halt the South American nation’s oil exports
- Vessel-tracking data and internal documents show shipments being loaded in Venezuela and unloaded at Chinese ports
Topic | US-China relations
