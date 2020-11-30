Diego Maradona, right, and his doctor Leopoldo Luque in Olivos, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo: Diego Maradona press office / AFP
Diego Maradona’s doctor investigated for involuntary manslaughter following death of football star
- Investigation was triggered by concerns raised by three of Maradona’s daughters over the treatment he received for his heart condition
- Maradona died of a heart attack on November 25 and was buried on November 26 at a cemetery on the outskirts of Buenos Aires
Topic | Argentina
