A Roboagro robot feeds pigs while playing classical music on a farm in Brazil. Photo: Roboagro handout via Reuters
Coronavirus boosts demand for Brazil robot that feeds pigs while playing classical music
- Roboagro, which sells the machine, says orders have gone up four times as farmers seek to cut costs amid pandemic
- The company claims the music helps lower stress among the animals
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A Roboagro robot feeds pigs while playing classical music on a farm in Brazil. Photo: Roboagro handout via Reuters