A Roboagro robot feeds pigs while playing classical music on a farm in Brazil. Photo: Roboagro handout via Reuters A Roboagro robot feeds pigs while playing classical music on a farm in Brazil. Photo: Roboagro handout via Reuters
A Roboagro robot feeds pigs while playing classical music on a farm in Brazil. Photo: Roboagro handout via Reuters
World /  Americas

Coronavirus boosts demand for Brazil robot that feeds pigs while playing classical music

  • Roboagro, which sells the machine, says orders have gone up four times as farmers seek to cut costs amid pandemic
  • The company claims the music helps lower stress among the animals

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:03am, 4 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Roboagro robot feeds pigs while playing classical music on a farm in Brazil. Photo: Roboagro handout via Reuters A Roboagro robot feeds pigs while playing classical music on a farm in Brazil. Photo: Roboagro handout via Reuters
A Roboagro robot feeds pigs while playing classical music on a farm in Brazil. Photo: Roboagro handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE