Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, right, attends a concert in Havana organized by youth organizations to condemn the media campaign in support of the San Isidro movement, on November 29. Photo: EPA-EFE
Cuba talks on freedom of expression break down after rare protest
- The communist government called off talks with a group of artists and intellectuals called 27N, accusing it of being financed by the US
- President Miguel Diaz-Canel said the group was behind ‘an unconventional war strategy to try to overthrow the revolution’
