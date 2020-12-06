Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks to supporters during a closing campaign rally. Photo: AP
Venezuela votes in election boycotted by opposition
- The legislative elections are likely to give President Nicolas Maduro control of the National Assembly and cement his legitimacy
- But opposition coalition leader Juan Guaido is boycotting on the grounds that free and fair conditions do not exist, calling the election ‘a fraud’
Topic | Venezuela
