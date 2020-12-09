Most Brazilian telecommunication firms use Huawei equipment on their 3G and 4G networks. Photo: Reuters
Brazil looking for legal options to ban China’s Huawei from 5G, insiders say
- Bolsonaro, a Trump ally, opposes the telecoms giant on the unproven grounds that it shares confidential data with the Chinese government
- But some local firms already use Huawei equipment and oppose a ban, which would force them to make costly technology swaps.
Topic | Huawei
Most Brazilian telecommunication firms use Huawei equipment on their 3G and 4G networks. Photo: Reuters