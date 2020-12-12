A health worker inoculates a volunteer with Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine during its trial at the Clinical Studies Centre of the Cayetano Heredia University in Lima, Peru. Photo: AFP
Peru halts Chinese coronavirus vaccine trials after volunteer develops neurological problems
- The National Institute of Health said that it had decided to suspend the trial of a shot made by Sinopharm after a volunteer had difficulty moving their arms
- Peru’s trials for the vaccine were due to conclude this week, after testing around 12,000 people
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
