A health worker inoculates a volunteer with Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine during its trial at the Clinical Studies Centre of the Cayetano Heredia University in Lima, Peru. Photo: AFP A health worker inoculates a volunteer with Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine during its trial at the Clinical Studies Centre of the Cayetano Heredia University in Lima, Peru. Photo: AFP
A health worker inoculates a volunteer with Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine during its trial at the Clinical Studies Centre of the Cayetano Heredia University in Lima, Peru. Photo: AFP
World /  Americas

Peru halts Chinese coronavirus vaccine trials after volunteer develops neurological problems

  • The National Institute of Health said that it had decided to suspend the trial of a shot made by Sinopharm after a volunteer had difficulty moving their arms
  • Peru’s trials for the vaccine were due to conclude this week, after testing around 12,000 people

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:01pm, 12 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A health worker inoculates a volunteer with Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine during its trial at the Clinical Studies Centre of the Cayetano Heredia University in Lima, Peru. Photo: AFP A health worker inoculates a volunteer with Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine during its trial at the Clinical Studies Centre of the Cayetano Heredia University in Lima, Peru. Photo: AFP
A health worker inoculates a volunteer with Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine during its trial at the Clinical Studies Centre of the Cayetano Heredia University in Lima, Peru. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE