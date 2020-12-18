Aristoteles Sandoval is greeted by supporters during a 2012 meeting in Guadalajara, Mexico. File photo: Reuters
Ex-governor of violent Mexican state shot dead in restaurant bathroom
- Aristoteles Sandoval was shot in the back by an unidentified assailant while his guards were outside the restaurant in Puerto Vallarta
- One of the ex-Jalisco governor’s bodyguards was seriously injured in a gunfight as his security detail began moving Sandoval to hospital
Topic | Mexico
