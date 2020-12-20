Attendees of a clandestine party leave the house after authorities stormed it in Ecatepec in the State of Mexico. Photo: AFP Attendees of a clandestine party leave the house after authorities stormed it in Ecatepec in the State of Mexico. Photo: AFP
Attendees of a clandestine party leave the house after authorities stormed it in Ecatepec in the State of Mexico. Photo: AFP
World /  Americas

‘Do you know how bad the coronavirus is?’: Mexico police crackdown on underground parties

  • Police in Ecatepec raided the same house for the third time to break up a party with mask-less people drinking beer and dancing to a DJ
  • Mexico is one of the hardest hit nations, with more than 117,000 dead and 1.3 million known Covid-19 infections

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:30am, 20 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Attendees of a clandestine party leave the house after authorities stormed it in Ecatepec in the State of Mexico. Photo: AFP Attendees of a clandestine party leave the house after authorities stormed it in Ecatepec in the State of Mexico. Photo: AFP
Attendees of a clandestine party leave the house after authorities stormed it in Ecatepec in the State of Mexico. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE