Pro-choice activists celebrate after the Senate approved a bill to legalise abortion outside the Congress in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Argentina legalises abortion in landmark vote
- Argentina became the first major country in Latin America to legalise abortion after the Senate voted to allow it through the 14th week of pregnancy
- The country’s powerful Catholic Church argues the practice violates the right to life
